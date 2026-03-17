‘Seniority does not equate to competence’: Comets co-owner calls for ref to retire over controversial red card

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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A controversial red card contributed to the Kansas City Comets' home loss Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

It also led the team’s managing partner, Brian Budzinski, to call for the referee who made the decision to retire after the 2026 MASL season.

Reigning MASL Defender of the Year Chad Vandegriffe was sent off in the second quarter after he received a red card for violent conduct or serious foul play, according to the online box score .

A video replay the Comets posted along with Budzinski’s statement appeared to show a San Diego Sockers player initiate contact, grabbing Vandegriffe as he tried to move in the penalty box.

It didn’t show any obvious foul committed by Vandegriffe, but Referee Rich Grady declined to overturn the red card after the video review.

“To protect the professionalism of the players and the integrity of the fans, Rich Grady needs to step down as an on-field referee at the conclusion of this season,” Budzinski began in the statement posted at 1:23 p.m. Sunday on social media .

Budzinski continued to praise Grady’s “illustrious career” and acknowledged that “incorrect calls are going to happen with the speed & athleticism our athletes play at,” but he took umbrage with refusing to uphold the Comets’ video-review challenge.

“There are numerous talented and younger referees that deserve on-field opportunities,” Budzinski added. “Seniority does not equate to competence.

“I apologize to the fans who spent their hard-earned money and received a less than adequate product.”

The Comets lost the game 6-5 in overtime.

Vandegriffe is a 12-year MASL veteran in his third season with the Comets. The St. Louis native has also played for his hometown Ambush, the Milwaukee Wave and the Florida Tropics.

In 262 MASL appearances, including the playoffs and other tournament play, that was the first red card Vandegriffe has received , and it forced him to miss Sunday’s return trip to Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California, an 8-6 win against the Sockers that clinched a berth in 2026 Ron Newman Cup Playoffs .

Grady, a former FIFA referee in his 33rd MASL season, is the reigning MASL Referee of the Year and one of 11 Senior Floor Referees listed on the league website.

KSHB 41 asked the MASL for comment and whether the play was officiated correctly. The story will be updated if we receive a response.

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