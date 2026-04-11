Striking union workers at Lake City Army Ammunition Plant demand better wages and stronger contracts

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Approximately 1,350 union workers at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri, are escalating their strike against Olin Winchester as they demand better wages and stronger contracts.

Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 778 have been on strike since April 4 after overwhelmingly rejecting a contract offer from company management.

Workers held a solidarity rally Saturday, with hundreds of cars lining Route 78 outside the facility.

“What do we want? Contracts! When do we want it? Now!” the crowd chanted.

Workers said wages have not kept up with persistent inflation and paid sick leave is nonexistent. They also cited high turnover and excessive mandatory overtime as key concerns.

Scott Brown, directing business representative for IAM Local 778, said the union wants an agreement that addresses these issues.

Brian Luton Scott Brown, Directing business representative for IAM Local 778

“We’re looking for a fair economic package that reflects the times that we’re in, and (some) relief to provide a better work life balance,” Brown said.

Diana Dierking, vice president of IAM Local 778, said the strike has been a long time coming.

“You can only oppress people for so long before they rise up and before they stand up," Dierking said. "So, I think this has just been a long time coming. We’ve had a lot of contracts that haven’t been favorable and these people have been oppressed. So, that oppression, that aggression is coming out."

Brian Luton Diana Dierking, vice president of IAM Local 778

Dierking said her family's history at the plant runs deep.

“Seven generations my family has worked here. From my mother, my daughter, my husband, my sister,” Dierking said. “A lot of people worked many years here at Lake City — putting sweat, tears, blood, hard work into the things we make out here."

The IAM Local 778 negotiating committee met with company representatives earlier in the week. The company indicated it would provide future dates to continue discussions.

The Lake City Army Ammunition Plant is a critical facility in the U.S. defense industrial base. Workers manufacture 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm and .50-caliber rifle ammunition for the military.

IAM workers said the facility is the only site capable of rapidly scaling production of small-caliber ammunition to meet national defense demands.

Union sources indicate very little production is currently taking place, which could impact the timely supply of ammunition to U.S. forces and allied partners.

Brian Luton Amy Minich, a UAW Local 249 member running for Missouri House representative for District 8

Amy Minich, a UAW Local 249 member running for Missouri House representative for District 8, attended the rally.

“When union rights are under attack, we stand up and fight back,” Minich said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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