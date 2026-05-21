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Just 15 minutes from downtown Kansas City and a few minutes north of historic Independence Square, a Sugar Creek vineyard is getting a new identity — and the new owners believe it is one of the city's hidden gems.

The eight-acre former Mallinson Vineyard and Hall is being reimagined as Sugar Hollow Crossing.

Kevin Marcus, the social media manager and event coordinator for the new ownership group, said the goal is to expand the property's reach across the greater Kansas City area and beyond.

Sugar Hollow Crossing aims to bring new life to Kansas City-area vineyard, event space

"What we're trying to do as we evolve Mallinson Vineyard and Hall into Sugar Hollow Crossing is expand the outreach of the place," Marcus said. "We want the footprint to be the greater Kansas City metropolitan area, and we want to offer amenities that people might not be able to get in other places."

The centerpiece of the property is a brick building built in 1905 as a mercantile for farmers. The site sits along the historic westward-expansion trails, just 1.5 miles north of U.S. 24 in western Sugar Creek.

"You do get a sense here on the California, Santa Fe and Oregon Trails — which is literally our road, our front yard — of what the area was like in earlier times," Marcus said.

The new concept calls for a farm-to-table dining and café concept, a covered patio behind the mercantile, which is being transformed into a tasting room and bar among other amenities, and a small amphitheater for live music, comedy shows and movie nights.

The event space can accommodate indoor and outdoor weddings, and it includes two Airbnbs on the grounds with three cabins and a walking trail planned this summer. Eventually, up to 40 guests could stay on the grounds at a time, Marcus said.

Marcus said the property's potential had long gone untapped, not because of what was missing on the grounds, but because of what was never done to promote it.

"A lot of what you see around — the infrastructure, the tasting hall, the grounds — all of it was here, but there was one element that was never a part of this property, and that was marketing," Marcus said. "This area was never really marketed to the greater Kansas City metropolitan area, let alone the rest of the state or regional Midwest."

The new owners hope the destination draws visitors looking for a relaxed, rustic experience without leaving the city behind.

"We want people to just come here and enjoy it, and think of this place when they want to have a relaxing afternoon, or a little bit of a weekend getaway," Marcus said.

Sugar Hollow Crossing is planning for a soft opening in mid-June.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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