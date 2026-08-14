BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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A new coworking space in Blue Springs is aiming to open doors for small businesses and connect a community.

The Co-op at the Table is located inside the church, The Table, on South 7 Highway.

The space includes offices for rent, a sanctuary available for meetings, a large communal working area and a corporate kitchen.

The Co-op offers a low-barrier monthly membership.

The Co-op at the Table brings coworking space to Blue Springs to support small businesses

Founder Heather Heckroot said the space is home to a diverse mix of members, including therapists, inventors, and private chefs. When asked why she chose Blue Springs for the location — following two Northland locations — Heckroot said the area showed a need.

For Heckroot, the Co-op is about more than just providing workspace. It is about connecting businesses to each other.

JACK MCCORMICK/KSHB Heather Heckroot, Founder of The Co-Op

"The one thing I want everybody to know is they can do this. Anybody can anybody can start a business. Anybody can come in, and we're more than willing to help them start their business. And a lot of a lot of people think it's weird, but we measure success by people outgrowing our space," Heckroot said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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