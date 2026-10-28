The Pink Bag Project provides period products for young girls in Jackson County

BLUE SPRINGS, MO — KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

—

Bags filled with period products are trying to make girls' periods easier the first time around.

Laylan Pennel started The Pink Bag Project in 2024. As a girl mom, she said she knew it can feel embarrassing for young girls to get their period. So she started taking donations and collecting period products to put in upcycled Ipsy makeup bags.

The Pink Bag Project provides period products to young girls, making first periods easier in Jackson County

Today, Pennel and her volunteers have packed an estimated 1,300 bags that are then delivered to schools, libraries and anywhere else that this small bag can make a big impact.

KSHB 41 NEWS LAYLAN PENNEL

"There have been teachers who are reaching into their own pockets to make sure that these girls have access to these supplies," Pennel said. "So we want to make sure that no matter where they are, they have access to supplies if they need them the first time, if they need them the second time. We're not going to limit any of that."

If you want to be involved with The Pink Bag Project by either donating or helping, learn more by joining this Facebook group.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—