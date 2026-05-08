KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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The Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum is marking two historic milestones today — President Truman's 142nd birthday and the 81st anniversary of Victory in Europe Day — with free admission and a rare public display of the German surrender document.

Truman Day and V-E Day celebrated with free admission, wreath ceremony at presidential library

Today is Truman Day, an official Missouri state holiday. Some state and Jackson County offices may be closed, but the museum remains open to visitors.

A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at President Truman's grave, a tradition observed for all deceased presidents. At 10 a.m., the American Legion will hold a second wreath ceremony honoring his military service.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB KELLY ANDERS, DEPUTY DIRECTOR

"President Truman makes that easy because everything he did remains relevant, so his story stays alive. Even though we're studying history, we're also, you know, studying everything that he did that still resonates today," said Kelly Anders, deputy director of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum.

As part of the V-E Day recognition, visitors can view the German surrender document for the first time as part of the Opening the Vault: Story of Us exhibit at the library, part of the America 250 celebration.

Anders said the exhibit offers something that cannot be replicated digitally.

"I think there's just nothing like seeing the documents live and in person and just recognizing how things were typeset by hand back then so some documents are shorter than you think they'd be and then you'll see script written alongside things that are that are typeset."

The museum will also offer free admission Memorial Day weekend, thanks to the Royals Foundation.

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