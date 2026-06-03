Vaile Mansion faces uncertain future as Strawberry Festival fundraiser arrives

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The Vaile Mansion in north Independence has stood for 145 years, but its future is uncertain as its largest annual fundraiser approaches Saturday.

The city owns the mansion and is responsible for exterior maintenance, but has deferred roughly $5 million in needed repairs.

Voters rejected a bond issue last year that included money for Independence’s historic sites.

In April, the Independence City Council heard a consultant's presentation recommending the sale of the Vaile Mansion, built in 1881, and the Bingham-Waggoner Estate to a private buyer.

Pam Fulmer, a board member of the Vaile Victorian Society who has volunteered with the organization for more than a decade, said the uncertainty has left those closest to the historic home with more questions than answers.

"We have a lot of questions,” she said. “Are they going to sell you? What's going to happen? We don't know. ... We're in flux, but we're just going on as if it's a normal day.”

When asked whether the city had done its job maintaining the property, Fulmer did not hold back entirely.

"You're going to get me in trouble, aren't you?” Fulmer said. “Let's just say we have very mixed feelings with the city.”

The city declined to have a representative go on camera for this story. Following a meeting with stakeholders last week, the city stressed that no final decision has been made.

“The Historic Sites Master Plan contains recommendations from the city's consultant and does not reflect a final decision by the city of Independence,” the city said, in part, in a statement via email. “The City Council will review and discuss the recommendations as part of its public process before determining any next steps.”

Meanwhile, volunteers spent Wednesday morning marking the grounds for the Strawberry Festival, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Vaile Mansion. The festival draws dozens of craft and food vendors and thousands of visitors each year to shop, tour the house, and enjoy strawberry-themed treats.

"Pray for no rain," Fulmer said.

Kevin Wohletz brought his 91-year-old mother, Juanita, from Odessa on Wednesday to tour the mansion, which is open to the public Thursday to Sunday.

Even though it was not technically open for a tour, Fulmer walked the family through the historic home.

"We've been trying to get here for months," Kevin Wohletz said. “I have seen it before, but she never has, and I just wanted her to experience it.”

Kevin Wohletz said the craftsmanship inside left a lasting impression.

"It's fascinating,” he said. “Everything is just beyond belief. ... Nothing is made like this anymore — and nothing made today will last like this does.”

Whatever the mansion's ownership future holds, Kevin Wohletz said he hopes it remains protected and preserved.

"As long as they kept it the way it is, I think it would be fine," he said. "It would be a shame to just see something like this just disappear."

Here is the full statement from the city of Independence:

“The Historic Sites Master Plan contains recommendations from the City's consultant and does not reflect a final decision by the City of Independence. The City Council will review and discuss the recommendations as part of its public process before determining any next steps. Councilmember Perkins is sponsoring a resolution requesting the City Manager to explore ways to fund and support City‑owned historic sites. This resolution is scheduled to be reviewed at the City Council’s next study session on June 8.

“City officials met with the Vaile Victorian Society and the Bingham-Waggoner Historical Society on May 26 to discuss the future of those two historic assets and to ensure continued dialogue with the organizations that help steward these important properties. At this stage, no decisions have been made regarding any of the City's historic properties. We would not want to speculate on potential outcomes before the Council has had the opportunity to review the recommendations and provide direction. Once the Council has completed that process, the City will be able to discuss any decisions and the rationale behind them.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform, before being augmented and re-edited, with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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