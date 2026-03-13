Westport construction will pause for World Cup; community shares project impact

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

—

Mill Street in Westport is set to reopen temporarily ahead of FIFA World Cup 26, but construction there is expected to last into 2027.

Mill Street in Westport is set to reopen temporarily ahead of FIFA World Cup 26, but construction there is expected to last into 2027.

For decades, Westport sustained significant flooding during heavy rainfall, which left cars and homes with water damage.

The city is working to address the flooding by updating the water collection system underground in a $25 million improvement project.

When complete, 3.5 million gallons of water will be able to flow off the street into two underground basins, which will slowly release the water into the sewer system.

For businesses along Mill Street, the closure has come at a cost.

Jerusalem Café sits directly next to the construction zone.

"When the project first started, it was a very, very drastic downfall in terms of sales," Awni Alazzah, the restaurant's manager, said.

KSHB 41 Awni Alazzah

Alazzah said construction fencing and streetlight outages made it difficult for customers to figure out if the restaurant was even operating.

"It's really, really hard to tell if the business is actually open or not," Alazzah said.

That led the café to put up signs at the construction site.

KSHB 41

Alazzah said they're eagerly waiting for the construction to end.

Local News $25M investment in Westport's stormwater infrastructure aimed to help flooding Alyssa Jackson

Jane Tocco lives about a block away from the construction and said she didn't get much warning before cones went up.

"I would like to know an end date," Tocco said.

KSHB 41 Jane Tocco

There are two key timelines to look at: one is before the World Cup and one is after the matches end.

KCMO Water Services Deputy Director Andy Shively said the construction will stop and be cleared before the World Cup comes to town.

"We'll have Mill Street open for the World Cup," said Shively. "It will definitely be opened back up so businesses can function as normal as possible for what they have suffered through during this construction period."

This will allow the neighboring businesses some time to bring in visitors without construction interruption.

Others are taking a longer view.

Kerrie Tyndall said that despite the road closure, Westport remains open for business.

"You know construction is always inconvenient, but it is temporary," Tyndall said. "Businesses here are open for business. We are still accessible. You can still come and get your pizza and shawarma and your BBQ here."

Some residents say the long-term payoff will be worth it.

"I mean if it stops the flooding," said Nathan Patterson.

While there will be a pause during the World Cup, the city's timeline says the full construction is expected to be completed by June 2027.

KC Stormwater

It's important to note while the construction timeline says June 2027, the road may not be closed all that time. Other elements of the project will happen on the surface level.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.