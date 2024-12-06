A $25M investment in Westport's stormwater infrastructure is projected to improve decades of flooding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Storms would dump so much rain in Kansas City's Westport District that over the years, homes, cars and apartments were destroyed.

Flooding has been a problem for at least 30 years and the city believes a $25 million investment into the infrastructure will help solve it.

Amelia McIntyre has seen her share of flood waters for 14 years.

"I've literally changed my pathway to go places to avoid low places that consistently flood," she said. "In 2016-2017, we were looking at 4,5,6 ft. in areas."

The stormwater project plans to capture 3 ½ million gallons of flood water in underground storage tanks beneath the Sunfresh Parking lot and Dr. Jeremiah Cameron Park.

The water won't be there long, according to the city's deputy director of water services, it will be slowly released over time.

"Our economic engine is our small businesses and businesses that reside here," said ​Andy Shively, deputy director for KCMO's water services department. "We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to make it to those businesses and we don't want them to flood out."

KSHB 41

The project will also enhance the design of Mill Street, including stormwater piping, widening sidewalks and on-street parking.

They will also improve access into Westport from Dr. Jeremiah Cameron Park at West 43rd Street and Broadway Boulevard.

The design concept includes a pedestrian path, tree replacement plan and adjustment to the topography of the park to create more usable space.

McIntyre was already familiar with the construction phases before Thursday evening's open house.

She said: "It's well thought out. I am encouraged by their sensitivity to bring infrastructure on Mill Street."

Westport has historically been a flood disaster but designers, architects and engineers hope construction will begin in 2025 and finish before the World Cup in 2026.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including neighborhoods in Overland Park, Shawnee and Mission. Share your story idea with Alyssa.

