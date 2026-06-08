KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

—

The Lee’s Summit Police Department said authorities responded to a series of disturbances Saturday evening during the city's Downtown Days festival.

The department stated officers responded to repeated disturbances in and around the Downtown Days special-event area, including reports of fights, assaults, property damage, large groups of juveniles refusing to disperse, and a weapons-related call.

Woman hospitalized after being trampled during panic at Lee's Summit Downtown Days

J.D. Schiller said what was supposed to be a fun Saturday night at the festival turned into chaos.

Fights broke out, and one person deployed bear spray in the crowd, sparking a panic. Schiller's friend was injured in the chaos.

KSHB A woman is recovering at home after being trampled during a crowd panic at Lee's Summit Downtown Days

"She was shoved to the ground, hit her head bad, was bleeding, and ended up going to the hospital, ended up in the ICU overnight," Schiller said.

Schiller said he witnessed a family fleeing in terror during the panic.

"I did, unfortunately, see a small family running, terrified," he said. "There was a mom, dad and two little kids in their hands, and they were just saying, 'Go, go, go.'"

Schiller walked KSHB 41's Lauren Schwentker through where his friend was injured, describing how the crowd surge led to her being knocked down.

"The crowd ran from there, shoved her here, and then I go running as well because I don't know what's going on," Schiller said.

KSHB A woman is recovering at home after being trampled during a crowd panic at Lee's Summit Downtown Days

A juvenile and a firearm were recovered in a separate incident.

Lee's Summit police addressed the situation Sunday, saying they detained several juveniles but later released them.

While the investigation is ongoing, the department's community engagement officer took time to dispute false social media claims circulating about the incident.

"I know there is a video circulating about a taser sound. Our officers do what we consider an arc of a taser, where you can just get that sound effect, but no taser was actually deployed at any time," Kelly Johnson said.

kshb 41 Weekend violence rocks KC metro: 2 killed in Westport, 9 shot near Troost, chaos at Lee's Summit Downtown Days

She also addressed the video of an officer on all fours.

“I have spoken with that officer. He is on all fours there," Johnson said. "He actually had broken up a fight and had grabbed ahold of one of those juveniles with his left arm and went down to protect her.”

Schiller said he hopes city leaders find solutions so residents can continue attending local festivals safely.

"City leaders will undoubtedly create a solution to this," Schiller said. "I'm sure all the brains are working today, and they will figure out more solutions."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—