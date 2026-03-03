Woods Chapel United Methodist Church opens free prom boutique for 21st year

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

A Lee's Summit church is offering free prom dresses, shoes, accessories and suits to high schoolers this week as part of its annual prom boutique, now in its 21st year.

Woods Chapel United Methodist Church has filled its worship space with racks of prom dresses in every size, color and silhouette. Hundreds of volunteers make the event possible, with all items donated by the surrounding community.

Cindy Sickendick, who has volunteered with the boutique since its founding, said the program runs entirely on community generosity.

"Because we have such generosity around the neighborhood and the communities, this is why we can do what we do. Because these this is all given to us. We don't buy anything, and we're just recycling it," Sickendick said.

The boutique kicks off Tuesday with multiple high schools — from Harrisonville to Wyandotte County — bussing students to the church to shop privately. The event then opens to the public Wednesday, Friday from 1:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. and Saturday 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM.

Christy Barber, a prom boutique volunteer and public relations chair, said the impact on students is visible the moment they leave.

"I think one of our favorite stories is the bus driver who told us, I've never seen any of these girls smile, and today they're getting back on this bus with huge smiles on their faces and their dresses in their hands," Barber said.

The boutique began as a social worker's idea and has since grown into a full congregation mission.

"It matters, because we want everyone to feel included, accepted and loved," Barber said.

"Come look, you'll be surprised. Save yourself some money. Every girl deserves to go to a prom," Sickendick said.

Those interested in donating a dress or suit can bring items to Woods Chapel United Methodist Church this week. The boutique accepts sizes 0 through 32 and is especially in need of larger dress sizes. See all of the prom boutique details at this website.

