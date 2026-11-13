Kansas City, Missouri Council approves up to $210 million in tax funding for Country Club Plaza renovations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri City Council has approved redirecting up to $210 million in tax money to help fund renovations at the Country Club Plaza.

The funding will pay for public improvements at the shopping district, including sidewalks, sewers, parking garages, and public safety upgrades.

The new owners of the Plaza have a $1.5 billion plan to improve the area with new apartments, additional green space, and new tenants.

Earlier this year, the Plaza also received tax breaks from Port KC for the project.

In May KSHB 41 reported on a rezoning ordinance and master development plan for the plaza which entailed privatizing sidewalks withing property limits, and allowing buildings in certain blocks to be built higher, up to 18 stories or 178 feet.

Previous Coverage: Kansas City, Missouri, moves forward with Country Club Plaza redevelopment plans, increasing building height

Kansas City, Missouri, moves forward with Country Club Plaza redevelopment plans

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