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Kansas City's historic jazz district — the 18th & Vine District — celebrated the completion of phase one of a $400 million reinvestment initiative Wednesday, opening a pedestrian mall with new seating and a seamless corridor for pedestrian activity.

18th & Vine District reopens after year of construction as part of $400M revitalization

The Revive the Vine initiative combines major public infrastructure projects with private dollars to restore cultural landmarks, expand housing, improve walkability and support neighborhood vitality.

Kansas City Public Works Director Michael Shaw said the project carries national significance.

La'Nita Brooks/KSHB Michael Shaw, Kansas City Public Works Director

"The importance of this project — it is a cultural icon in the country for African Americans," Shaw said. "And we are thrust into the top of the list when we talk about investment made in historic Black entertainment districts."

Medallions for the American Jazz Walk of Fame were refurbished and reinstalled along 18th Street. Businesses in the area said that while construction slowed foot traffic, the results were worth it.

La'Nita Brooks/KSHB Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, said the district's concentration of culture is unmatched.

"You're talking about all of this in one central location. No other city in this country offers that degree of culture in one centralized location," Kendrick said. "There was some pain in the process, but with progress comes pains. But they were growing pains and we knew that. We were thrilled to be able to ride it out and now we're seeing the fruits of that labor. And I'm so excited, not just next month with the World Cup, but what we will see over any number of years here at historic 18th and Vine."

La'Nita Brooks/KSHB Leonard Graham, president of Taliaferro & Browne and lead project consultant

Leonard Graham, president of Taliaferro & Browne and lead project consultant, echoed that sentiment.

"We had to tell people when you have construction you get a lot of dust, a lot of dirt and interference with what's going on, but it'll be worth it in the end." Graham said. "And I was glad to see people come out and see that it was worth it in the end."

Phase two of the project includes development of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and a hotel, as well as the creation of multi-family housing at 18th Street and Lydia Avenue.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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