2026 KC Pride Parade draws hundreds Saturday to Kansas City streets

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories in Kansas City, Missouri, and stories offering solutions on crime. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

—

Hundreds of people filled the streets of Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday for the KC Pride 2026 parade. The route started in Westport and ended near Country Club Plaza.

This year's theme, "It's all ours," represents everything Pride has built and all that is to come — a message that resonated deeply with many in the crowd.

Brian Luton Erynn, attendee

"I feel like today means like we matter, like as queer people," said attendee Erynn. "I'm a lesbian but anyone who's queer, trans — especially right now — it feels like they're trying to make us matter less. They're trying to almost reduce visibility. And something like this, to me, says you're not going to silence us and we're going keep being visible and keep being who we are, and we're going to do it in a joyful fun-loving way."

The parade drew people from across the region, including some who came to KCMO specifically for the event.

Brian Luton Stan Forrest, attendee Pittsburg, Kansas

"I'm from Pittsburg, Kansas, so we came up to spend the day and hangout and go to the parade," Stan Forrest said.

For others, the day was about community and a decades-long journey.

Brian Luton Fanny Mandelberger, attendee

"I came out 50 years ago," Fanny Mandelberger said. "So, obviously to be in community. To keep the not so much a fight just living your authentic self. I'm grateful to my ancestry that taught me resilience, (to) stand up for who you are."

Those in attendance said they hope the celebration continues to grow.

"It was amazing," Forrest said. "We had a lot of fun. Everyone here is so joyful, it's really refreshing to see."

Brian Luton KC Pride 2026

A social media post from Our Spot KC/KC Pride this week sparked discussion after it suggested Kansas City, Missouri, officials were banned from attending this year, due to the city council's rescission of the city's conversion therapy ban. The organizations responded with a new statement on social media and the original post has since been removed.

"We posted the wrong draft. We are human, after all, and we’ve been quite busy running our biggest weekend of the year," KC Pride said in part on social media.

An excerpt from the new statement can be read below.

"As Our Sport KC's staff and volunteers have been preparing for KC PrideFest and Parade 2026, we've heard from countless community members who feel betrayed and hurt by the recent repeal of Kansas City, Missouri's conversion therapy ban and the vague replacement language that followed. We want to publicly give voice to those legitimate concerns and the impacts to LGBTQ+ youth, adults and families.



"We stepped away from PrideFest production to have several conversations this week and make sure our voices were at the table because that is what this work actually looks like. Showing up when it is hard, building relationships that last, and staying committed to real solutions over quick reactions. We have seen and heard apologies from some leaders for the way this was handled and we receive that accountability as a step in the right direction. We are working directly with the LGBTQ+ Commission, the mayor's office, legal teams, community members and councilmembers to get the language right and get our community protected. We are hopeful that this moment also opens the door to getting the commission fully seated, supported and resourced with a dedicated full-time liaison, so it can function the way our community has always deserved..."

PrideFest continues at Theis Park through the weekend.

Below are more sights from the parade Saturday morning.

Brian Luton/KSHB KC Pride Parade 2026.

Brian Luton/KSHB KSHB 41 News in the KC Pride Parade 2026.

Brian Luton/KSHB The Spot - Kansas City 38 in the KC Pride Parade 2026.

Brian Luton/KSHB KC Pride Parade 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—