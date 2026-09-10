25 years after 9/11, Kansas City family honors memory and heroism of Denease Conley at World Trade Center

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Twenty five years after the September 11 attacks, the family of Denease Conley, a Kansas City native who died at the World Trade Center, is keeping her memory and heroism alive.

Conley was one of nearly 3,000 people killed in the 9/11 attacks. She was working a security job at the World Trade Center when the attacks occurred. Her family says she died doing what she always did — helping others.

"The thing is the selflessness that she showed," said Herman Ray, her brother. "Because she was outside the building and could've stayed out. She went back at least six times."

La'Nita Brooks Herman Ray, Denease's Brother

Ray said the security guards were the actual first responders that day, but often go unrecognized.

"They always talked about the first responders, but they never mentioned the people that were already there escorting people out of there" he said.

In footage from a KSHB interview conducted days after the attacks, Conley's sister described what she witnessed.

"She was holding the door for the firemen, he was going in to bring somebody out."

KSHB obtained footage of Conley from that day.

KSHB Denease Colney helping firefighters during 9/11 attack

Her niece, DaVena Price Farag, said Conley's actions that day were true to who she was.

"On that day, she was doing what she would've authentically done anywhere," said Price-Farag. "She's going to be helping somebody."

Price Farag said what she carries most is her aunt's spirit.

La'Nita Brooks DaVena Price Farag, Niece

"My biggest memory I always carry with me is she's hilarious, she is funny. Her humor is infectious."

Conley's sister, Barbara Haynes-Jenkins, said she had visited Denease at the World Trade Center just years before the attacks — a memory that has stayed with her ever since.

La'Nita Brooks Barbara Haynes-Jenkins, Denease's sister

"I came there in '98 to visit her and I got a chance to go in the building," Haynes-Jenkins said. "And I think that's one of the biggest things that impacted me. I found out she was killed there."

Conley's legacy also lives on through her great-niece, Kya Denease Farag, who was born a year after 9/11 and was named in her honor. Kya said she carries her great-aunt's memory with her.

La'Nita Brooks Kya Denease Farag, Denease's great niece

“I didn’t get to meet her, but I try to think about what she would be like based on the stories I hear about her,” said Farag. “If she were here I’d be like,'Auntie what should I do with my locs ? And she would probably be like, 'what you think you should do."' I just have really good imaginary memories that I feel like would soon be realized or in another world would be that way.”

For Conley's sister, Cherri Allen, the grief remains as present as the memories.

"I can hear laughter sometimes when I'm laying here in the bed and she was a very lively person," Allen said "And I still miss her, I still miss her."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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