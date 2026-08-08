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Back-to-school costs can add up fast, but families in Kansas City's Ivanhoe neighborhood got some much-needed help. The Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council handed out 400 free backpacks packed with school supplies.

Families began lining up as early as 7 a.m. Saturday, an indicator of how great the need is. School supplies can cost between $150 and $200 per child — and that doesn't include clothing.

Alana Henry, executive director of the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council, said the event is designed to help with that.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Alana Henry, executive director of the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council.

"Our big goal, of course, is to be able to alleviate the cost for families," Henry said. "So, having this event helps bridge the gap."

The event also connected families with more than 30 vendors and community resources, including health and housing assistance.

400 backpacks, school supplies given to Kansas City families for new school year

Henry said the range of partners on hand made the event about more than just school supplies.

"Swope Health is here doing dental screenings; we have the Kansas City (Public) Library Bookmobile giving out free books and other partners," she said. "So, we really want to engage the community in connecting with those resources."

For parents, the assistance can mean major savings during a time when household expenses continue to rise. Marquisa Salone said the timing could not have been better.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Marquisa Salone, parent.

"I was actually just looking at book bags and they're a lot," Salone said. "So, just a book bag alone and the school supplies and stuff — I'm sure I will have to buy a little bit of stuff, but I won't have to buy everything that I needed. And those school supplies lists are terrible, they're long."

Another parent, Mickael McNeil Tribue, said the support means everything, especially for large families.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Mickael Mcneil Tribue, parent.

"It's everything, you know with everything inflated, things are high," McNeil Tribue said. "It's always good to come to community and be able to get service, be supported, especially when you have multiple."

The Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council said it was able to nearly double the amount of backpacks and school supplies it gave out compared to last year.

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