5-year-old leukemia patient inspires blood drive at Chicken and Pickle ahead of 1st day of kindergarten

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories in Kansas City, Missouri, and stories offering solutions on crime. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

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At Chicken and Pickle in Overland Park, people rolled up their sleeves for more than just a game of pickleball Tuesday. They donated blood in honor of Griffin Scanlon, a 5-year-old diagnosed with leukemia last fall.

Leukemia patient, 5, inspires blood drive at Chicken and Pickle

Griffin is full of energy and just weeks away from starting kindergarten.

La'Nita Brooks 5-year-old leukemia patient inspires blood drive at Chicken and Pickle in Overland Park ahead of his first day of kindergarten

His mother, Colby Scanlon, said Griffin was diagnosed with B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia in November, just a few weeks before his birthday. He immediately began treatment at Children's Mercy.

"During that time he's received platelets numerous times, a couple of blood transfusions," she said.

Blood products have played a critical role in Griffin's survival, which is why the family wanted to give back.

La'Nita Brooks Colby Scanlon, Griffin's mother

“Blood products have saved his life, and so it was really important to us that we do this and that we give blood and other people continue to give blood.”

Colby said the outpouring of support throughout Griffin's journey has been overwhelming.

"It's amazing, and this whole journey has been like that, just so many people who have supported us," she said.

The blood drive was organized in partnership with Community Blood Center. Kim Clark, an account manager with Community Blood Center, said the organization supplies blood for over 68 hospitals and about 98% of the local blood supply — including Children's Mercy.

La'Nita Brooks Kim Clark, an account manager with Community Blood Center

Clark said the need for blood donations is constant.

"Every two seconds someone needs blood," Clark said. "And one to three people in their lifetime will need a blood transfusion. So, it's just really important."

Supporters were also able to sign up as stem cell donors through NMDP. Alex Haynes, NMDP member recruitment coordinator, said the barrier to donating is lower than many people think.

La'Nita Brooks Alex Haynes, NMDP member recruitment coordinator

"We don't care about weight or height really," Haynes said. "We don't care if you have the sickle cell trait. You can donate through the bone marrow."

Haynes hopes spreading the word will encourage more people to donate.

“75% of people that need a stem cell transplant don’t find it in their family," he said. "And then on top of that, if they’re in a minority, they’re even at a larger health disparity to find someone that’s a match.”

La'Nita Brooks Chicken & Pickle blood drive

The event also doubled as a back-to-school supply drive for Griffin's school, Havencroft Elementary. In return, blood donors received a free game of pickleball.

Colby says their family is already the winner.

“This has been the worst thing that we have faced easily," she said. "But God has provided for us every step of the way, and our community around us has prayed for Griffin all the time and just supported our family so well. So, we’re incredibly blessed.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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