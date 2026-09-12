700 volunteers pack nearly 200,000 meals to honor lives lost on 9/11 through 'Honor Through Action'

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Twenty-five years after the September 11 attacks, volunteers in Kansas City turned remembrance into action by honoring the lives lost by serving others.

La'Nita Brooks Volunteers pack meals for 9/11 day event

The day began with a ceremony and a moment of silence for the victims of 9/11.

The event worked with Kanbe’s Market as a partner, bringing together more than 700 volunteers to pack nearly 200,000 meals for families across Kansas City.

700 volunteers pack nearly 200,000 meals to honor lives lost on 9/11

The effort is part of "Honor Through Action," a nationwide movement recognized as the largest annual day of service in the United States.

Heather Collins, event manager and media relations director for 9/11 Day, said the passion for service brought volunteers together with purpose.

La'Nita Brooks Heather Collins, event manager and media relations director for 9/11 Day

"Grief is universal, hunger is also universal," said Collins. "We all know what those two entities feel like if they've touched our lives. And what an amazing journey to come together under one roof to sit down and say, 'Let's not just do this for us, but for others."' And I think that's what you keep coming back to is that sense of uniting."

Collins said the day is about doing something meaningful for those who are hurting now.

"Families, friends that lost loved ones on that day, you can't replace that, but you can at least try to do something good," she said.

The event has been going on for 24 years nationwide, but this is the first year Kansas City participated.

Max Field Kaniger, CEO of Kanbe's Market, said when the 9/11 day team reached out to the to partner, it was a no brainer.

La'Nita Brooks Max Field Kaniger, CEO of Kanbe's Markets

"This is the best part of humanity that is coming together and showing that, through anything, is what happens is we grow stronger," Kaniger said.

Kaniger said the meals packed Thursday will reach families quickly.

"Over the next week or so, most of these meals will be out the door and into people's homes" he said.

Macaela Stephenson, a volunteer with Blue Cross Blue Shield, said the day left a lasting impression.

La'Nita Brooks Macaela Stephenson, a volunteer with Blue Cross Blue Shield

"That is a day that none of us will soon forget and I think that all of us can remember where we were that day," said Stephenson. "I'm watching like these pallets and pallets of food go out the door and this will be a day I remember for the rest of my career and the rest of my life," she said.

The group hopes to make this an annual event in Kansas City.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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