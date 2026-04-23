A look at the land around the proposed Royals Crown Center site, and who owns it

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers downtown Kansas City, Missouri. He also focuses on stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

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Hallmark will demolish its headquarters to make way for a new Kansas City Royals stadium, anchoring a $3 billion project across 85 acres at Crown Center.

Grant Stephens looks at the Hallmark footprint around the stadium site

The decision, finalized last week, answers years of questions from fans.

KSHB 41 has followed the story since November 2022, when the team first announced it would leave the 'K'.

The Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman said the development is the largest public-private partnership in Kansas City's history.

Work is set to begin in 2027.

The project begins with the demolition of Hallmark's headquarters.

It was Hallmark executive Don Hall Jr.'s idea to tear down the building to make way for the stadium.

The company will move to a new building while remaining at Crown Center.

Hall said Hallmark is the only business that will be displaced for the project.

Hallmark already owns nearly all the land in the 85-acre footprint.

The property line extends south, starting with a few buildings and two large sections of green space across the street from the Federal Reserve building and an existing bus and streetcar stop.

Just north of that closer to the stadium site, Hallmark also owns several lots and large parking garages in the area, providing room for future development.

The one real cutout in Hallmark's property ownership in the area is Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, which sits next to the proposed stadium site.

Because the stadium will be built into the land, the church will potentially stand taller than the completed stadium.

While exact plans for the area surrounding the stadium remain unknown, Hall said a master plan will be developed for the district.

Leaders plan to consult with neighbors during the development process.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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