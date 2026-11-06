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After nearly two years of sobriety and hard work rebuilding his life, Michael Edwards was finally turning his dreams into reality.

Then, one accident changed everything.

Watch: After nearly 2 years sober, Kansas City man loses truck and his business

After nearly 2 years sober, Kansas City man loses truck and his business

Edwards says he lost his truck in a crash last week — a devastating setback for the small business owner who had worked hard to get back on his feet.

For Edwards, the road to a fresh start began long before the accident.

John Batten Michael Edwards, owner of Iron Root outdoor services

He says his battle with addiction started when he was just 12 years old, growing up with parents who also struggled with substance abuse.

“Oh, since I was 12. That’s when I did my first bout of meth, 12 years old," Edwards said. "That’s what I was raised in. My mom she was a drug addict, so was my dad."

His addiction led to years of incarceration and strained relationships. But about two years ago, he reached a turning point.

“I was just tired of being me," he said. "I lost everybody, lost my old lady and my unborn child. And I realized I’m done spending my life in incarceration and addiction. And I was willing to do whatever it took."

That decision led him to Healing House, where he went through the treatment program and eventually began working for the organization.

He started saving money and eventually bought a truck to launch his own business, Iron Root Outdoor Services.

It was more than a vehicle. It was a chance to build a future on his own terms.

But after the crash, Edwards says that future suddenly feels uncertain.

John Batten Edwards truck

“Everything just stopped, you know what I mean," he said." Such a lot dreams going with that truck and just that one moment just crushed it all."

Now, he's facing the challenge of starting over and hopes to get another truck so he can get his business running again.

For Edwards, replacing the vehicle means much more than getting back to work.

“It wasn’t just losing a truck it was losing the option to keep furthering my future. And the hindering of helping of others,” he said.

Despite the setback, Edwards says he wants to keep moving forward — continuing the life he's worked so hard to build and helping others along the way.

His sister started a GoFundMe to help repair or replace his vehicle.

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