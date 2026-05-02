KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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The Brookside Art Annual returned this weekend, celebrating its 40th year in the heart of Brookside.

The art festival takes place near 63rd Street and Brookside Boulevard, and it runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Brookside Art Annual celebrates 40 years this weekend

The event features work from more than 170 juried artists from across the country.

Visitors can browse a wide range of artwork, enjoy local food and take part in family-friendly activities.

This year’s featured artist, Scott Hildebrandt, is known for his detailed miniature scenes built inside vintage items.

Organizers expect thousands to attend the annual event over the weekend, which marks the unofficial start of Kansas City’s outdoor art season.

More information can be found on the Brookside Art Annual's website.

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