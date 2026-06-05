KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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After years of free bus fare, riders aren't just getting on the bus and taking a seat anymore — they are paying for it.

People who use public transportation in Kansas City, Missouri, started paying bus fares again on June 1, but the transition to the payment system has had its challenges.

KSHB 41 Kansas City reporter Alyssa Jackson spent Friday morning going to bus stops in the city to hear riders' experiences.

"You're so used to not paying, then when you have to pay, some people may not have the resources, so it's like they're caught off guard," said Majeed Muhammad, waiting on a bus.

Jackson spoke with a few riders in Midtown at the Squire Park bus stop who shared they depend on public transportation.

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The fares aren't a problem for them — it is the execution of the new process.

"The biggest challenge is you're paying for the bus fare and all of the machines doesn't work," said Melanie Bruce, a bus rider.

KCATA hosted several public meetings to educate riders about the new fare process.

A spokesperson told KSHB 41 News that a storm earlier in the week impacted its payment server for 90 routes. Some people were getting on board and couldn't ride if they weren't able to pay.

"I got coins, cash, digital instruments — I'm prepared but even if you're prepared, it's still confusing," Muhammad said.

Bus fares return in KCMO with rocky start, KCATA allows grace period

Riders do have to pay as they ride, with a day pass capping fares at $4. Cash isn't accepted on board.

"It's an adjustment," Muhammad said. "Either way I'm trying to be prepared."

While KCATA said information was circulating about a grace period, it said it had not promised that.

However, the transit authority will now give riders until June 14 to fully transition to paying for fares. Starting June 15, all riders must pay the fare.

“We know that returning to fares is an adjustment,” Chuck Ferguson, interim KCATA CEO, said in a statement. “This firm deadline of June 15 should give our customers adequate time to access the app or fare card they require."

Some riders understood the transition may come with growing pains.

"They're trying to get it set up and established — give them grace," Bruce said.

As of Friday afternoon, KCATA said there are only a few routes still dealing with payment issues. Most devices should be working properly.

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