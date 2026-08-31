Celebration of life for Smithville man Ryan Weeks happening September 27

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Family and friends of Ryan Weeks are inviting the public to celebrate his life at an event in Smithville, Missouri, on Sunday, September 27.

Weeks went missing in 2022. Smithville Police announced in 2026 they had positively identified skeletal remains discovered in the city limits as Weeks.

Weeks’ daughter, Katie Woods, said Weeks touched so many lives. She wants to create a space for people to share stories and memories of Weeks.

The event takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 27 at the American Legion Post 58 located at 2607 NE Route 92 in Smithville, Missouri.

A toast will take place at 4:30 p.m.

In May, the Smithville Police Department said its investigation into Weeks’ disappearance and death remains open. Anyone with information can contact Detective Knowles at 816-532-0500 and reference case number 12200196.

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