Smithville police confirm skeletal remains belong to man missing since 2022

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Police in Smithville, Missouri, announced in a Facebook post Tuesday that human remains found in the city are those of a man who’s been missing since 2022.

Ryan Weeks went missing in February 2022 at age 47. Police reopened the case in August 2025 and requested assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol to search a pond.

Previous reporting indicated Weeks was homeless and did not have a car at the time of his disappearance.

The police department said a “forensic examiner and a team of anthropologists” identified remains found within the city limits as Weeks. The post didn’t say when police discovered the remains.

The social media post says the criminal investigation into the circumstances of Weeks’ death remains ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Detective Knowles at 816-532-0500 and reference case number 12200196.

Weeks’ family released a statement via the police department:

“On February 27, 2022, my father, Ryan Weeks, went missing. In the days, months, and years that followed, we searched tirelessly for answers, holding onto hope even as it became increasingly difficult to do so. In August 2025, we were notified that his case had been reopened. While this brought a renewed sense of possibility, we remained cautious, having endured years of uncertainty. Several leads were pursued, but none provided the clarity we had been seeking. At one point, we were informed that human remains had been discovered, though their identity was not yet confirmed. Once again, we found ourselves waiting. Recently, we received the confirmation we had both hoped for and feared. After all this time, my father has been found. Tragically, he is no longer with us. This experience has been profoundly difficult marked by prolonged uncertainty, emotional strain, and unanswered questions. Despite this, we take some measure of comfort in believing he is now at peace and watching over us. We respectfully ask for privacy as our family processes this loss and begins to grieve. We are not in a position to respond to outreach at this time. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact Detective Knowles with the Smithville Police Department.”

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