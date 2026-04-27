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Jackson County, Missouri, Executive Phil LeVota confirmed Monday his Chief of Staff, Theresa Garza, is no longer employed at the county.

Chief of staff for Jackson County executive no longer on the job

LeVota hired Garza in October 2025 when he took over as county executive after voters recalled Frank White, Jr.

Garza served as a county legislator for years. She remains an alderperson for the city of Raytown.

LeVota said he and Garza had differences on the job description for chief of staff.

“We had conversations over the last couple of months about her frustrations. Chief of Staff wasn’t the role she thought it was going to be,” LeVota explained.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota.

LeVota said he does not plan to fill the empty position for the final eight months of his term.

Garza has hired an attorney. The attorney did not comment Friday. LeVota doesn’t think a potential lawsuit would distract county staff from their jobs.

LeVota said people living in Jackson County shouldn’t notice a decrease in service without a chief of staff, saying the government will be more effective.

“You won’t find one bit of problem with service to Jackson County. In fact, it’s probably going to be better,” LeVota explained.

Fawn Collins helped lead the recall of White. She said she’s waiting to gauge the success of that recall until the 2027 assessment cycle.

But she does expect government leaders to work collaboratively.

“You need to be able to work together in the environment you’re in for the people you’re serving,” Collins said.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Fawn Collins reviews her 2023 property assessment.

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