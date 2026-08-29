Chiefs' rally shooting victims say additional charges against accused shooter another step toward healing

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Victims of the Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting say new charges against one accused gunman brings some comfort as they continue to recover physically and emotionally.

A grand jury issued a superseding indictment against Lyndell Mays, the man accused in the February 2024 rally shooting, adding 14 additional counts, including seven counts of second-degree assault and seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Mays is still charged with murder in connection with the shooting. Combined, Mays could face more than 150 years in prison.

John Batten Jacob Gooch, Chiefs rally shooting victim

Jacob Gooch, who was shot at the rally along with his son, said the new charges matter.

"It's a good thing that he's not just getting off with a slap on the wrist," Gooch said. "I don't wish harm or anything, but I just want justice out of the situation."

Gooch said both he and his son are still living with the physical consequences of that day.

"My foot got shot, my ankle, went through my foot," he said. "My son's starting his football season this year. He still got that bullet in his foot."

John Batten Mark Byrd attended the rally with family

Mark Byrd attended the rally with family. One of his relatives was shot and is now disabled.

"Life has changed," he said. "But we're happy that he is alive."

Byrd said the additional charges signal that prosecutors are taking the case seriously.

"That tells me she's serious about what she's doing," said Byrd. "That she's making the right choices to help people. With everything that happens, there's consequences, especially when you're endangering families, children. People came there for a win and we all kind of left with a loss."

john Batten Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson

Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson gave the update Thursday morning.

"We recognize the number of victims is not a measure of everyone that was impacted that day," she said. "But is a measure of what the evidence supports against this particular defendant and that is the standard that we are held to."

Johnson declined to answer more questions, saying additional comments could impact future court proceedings.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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