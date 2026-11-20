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The Kansas City Chiefs took the next step toward building a stadium and headquarters in Kansas this week, finalizing several new contracts with the state covering lease terms, stadium construction milestones, community impact agreements and much more.

The team also released a handful of new conceptual renderings during the first meeting of the new Kansas Sports Facilities Authority in Topeka Wednesday.

Several of the contracts place a greater emphasis on personal seat licenses to help pay for construction compared to previous term sheets.

WATCH | Chiefs sign new stadium contracts, emphasizing potential personal seat licenses

Chiefs sign new Kansas stadium contracts, putting an emphasis on potential personal seat licenses

A personal seat license is a one-time fee stadiums charge before fans can buy season tickets. The Chiefs don't collect that fee at Arrowhead Stadium. Nearly every new NFL stadium does.

Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt wouldn't commit to personal seat licenses one way or another during a news conference on Thursday.

"If we're going to sell PSLs, we had to factor that into the agreement," Hunt explained why the new contracts reference personal seat licenses more than previous drafts.

McKenzie Nelson/KSHB Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.

The new documents didn't lay out exactly where the new stadium will go. It says it will cover more than 300 acres in Wyandotte County, but previous reporting shows it will be near an empty field at 126th Street and State Avenue.

"We're not 100% there yet. We, at this point, have 98% of the property under contract," Hunt said.

The contract says the team now has four months to finalize that location. The rest of the documents mostly align with what both sides first laid out in December in terms of rent and minimum contributions to a community impact committee.

For Christina Arpin, a Chiefs season ticket member, the new contracts raise questions about what her family will face as they prepare for the new stadium.

"I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be a change for the community. It's going to be an expensive change," Arpin said. "What financial changes will we have to do to afford them now?"

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Chiefs season ticket member Christina Arpin speaks with a reporter.

The team plans to open the new stadium in 2031. A new team headquarters should open the same year in Olathe.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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