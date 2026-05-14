Community hub connects 500 people experiencing homelessness to critical same-day services

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

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Project Homeless Connect Kansas City (PHCKC) transformed the Gregg/Klice Community Center into a one-stop hub for people experiencing homelessness.

"Today is a one-day, same-day service," Restart CEO Stephanie Boyer said.

La'Nita Brooks Stephanie Boyer, CEO Restart

The event, organized by Project Homeless Connect KC, was designed to go beyond a traditional resource fair.

"It's about literally walking out having accomplished things," said Boyer. "That can include getting a birth certificate, getting an ID, seeing a doctor, getting your teeth cleaned and vision."

More than 500 Kansas Citians were connected to medical, dental, and vision care, housing assistance, legal support, SNAP enrollment, identification services, meals, haircuts, and other essential resources, all free of charge.

La'Nita Brooks Emma Brooke, CO-Founder of Project Homeless Connect KC

"These are services that may take them months or even years to get in kind of regular life. Here we bring everything together," Project Homeless Connect KC Co-Founder Emma Brooke said.

Among those helping others at the event was Lola Love, who attended the same event 3 years ago when she was in need.

La'Nita Brooks Lola Love, Hub navigator

"I was in an unsafe environment, where people who were supposed to love me were trying to harm me in so many different ways," Love said.

Love was connected to housing the same day she attended the event, marking the start of a new chapter.

"I know homelessness or houselessness is typically people's desperate moment, their lowest point, but it was actually my breakthrough. It was the time that I got first genuine help from people who wanted to see me thrive, no ill intentions," Love said.

La'Nita Brooks Gregg/Klice Community Center hosts one-stop hub connecting 500 people experiencing homelessness to same-day services

Now working as a navigator, Love helps others through the same event that changed her life.

"I had some amazing opportunities to help the community, sorry, I'm going to cry," Love said. "It's been a blessing. It's like a turning point, a new chapter of my life. I've had my worst, its only up from here."

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