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As families prepare for Thanksgiving, the cost of putting a holiday meal on the table can add to an already stressful time of year.

But organizations in Missouri and Kansas are working to make the holiday a little easier, providing families with everything from free turkeys to the ingredients needed to prepare a Thanksgiving meal at home.

WATCH | Community organizations in Missouri and Kansas help families prepare for Thanksgiving

Community organizations in Missouri and Kansas help families prepare for Thanksgiving

Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council sees growing need

At the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Center in Kansas City, Missouri, the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council hosted its annual Thanksgiving food drive Saturday, offering families free turkeys, fresh produce and pantry items.

La'Nita Brooks Community organizations in Missouri and Kansas help families prepare for Thanksgiving

Organizers initially anticipated serving 350 families. But by Saturday morning, 535 families had already registered, with that number continuing to grow.

The growing turnout was reflected in a line of families wrapped around the corner, waiting to receive food.

Alana Henry, executive director of the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council, said the response shows just how much families are struggling to keep up with rising expenses.

La'Nita Brooks Alana Henry, executive director of the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council

"That tells me that the need is great and the pressure that folks are feeling to feed their families is intensifying," Henry said.

Henry also encouraged people to find ways to support local nonprofit organizations, whether through volunteering, financial contributions or sharing their skills.

"Spend a couple of hours to donate your time at an event like this, donate financially if you're capable, maybe teach a class somewhere," Henry said. "It's really good for us to serve, but it's also beneficial to the community."

Kansas barbershop continues Thanksgiving tradition

Across the state line in Kansas, Officially Chopped Barbershop is also working to make sure families have what they need for Thanksgiving.

Owner Fred Dantzler started the Feed'N KC initiative in 2019, the same year he opened his barbershop.

La'Nita Brooks Officially Chopped Barbershop is also working to make sure families have what they need for Thanksgiving

That first year, the effort provided Thanksgiving meals for 15 families. This year, the goal is to reach 200 families.

Through community donations, families receive the ingredients and supplies needed to prepare their holiday meals at home.

The list includes everything from yams, green beans and chicken broth to eggs, butter, milk, turkey, cornbread, macaroni and cheese, marshmallows and fried onions.

LA'NITA BROOKS Fred Dantzler, Owner of Officially Chopped Barbershop

"They literally receive everything they need to cook their meals at home," Dantzler said.

But Dantzler said the effort is about more than providing food.

"People look at this, it's not about feeding the families. It's about reminding the families that they ain't forgotten about during the holiday season," he said.

For Dantzler, helping families feel supported is especially important as they face the added expenses of the holiday season.

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