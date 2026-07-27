Corey's Network holds 14th annual vigil for 700 unsolved murders in Kansas City metro

Corey's Network invited KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson to its annual vigil. She has covered several stories with the organization. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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Corey's Network has held an annual vigil for unsolved homicide victims in the Greater Kansas City metro-area for 14 years.

Sunday marked the first year without its co-founder, Bob Norris, who passed away in 2025.

Despite a heat advisory, families showed up to represent a loved one whose homicide remains unsolved.

Randy Hill has his son Dylan's face on billboards around the city.

"It's a never ending nightmare," Hill said. "Somebody knows every one of these. I’ll guarantee you — if someone will just talk. Dylan needs justice. I need justice. His kids need justice."

December 11th will mark eight years since his son was found murdered in a truck near 80th Terrace and James A. Reed Rd.

KSHB 41

"He loved to laugh, joke around..but he loved his kids more than anything in the world," Hill said.

Dylan's son, who was two years old when his father was killed, wants to grow up and be a detective to solve his murder.

There's an up to $30,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in Hill's case.

KSHB 41 Kansas City Reporter Alyssa Jackson also met an advocate for the family of Kathy Webb.

She was murdered at five months pregnant in 1988. Her case is unsolved.

"I'm hoping we can close this case," said Lisa McGee. "We’re the voices of the people that have no voices now."

Michelle "Shelley" Norris reminded families of how this annual tradition started — with her son, Corey.

He was stabbed to death as he was walking home in 2013.

Corey died in his mother's arms.

KSHB 41 Corey Laykovich was 22 years old when he was stabbed to death on his way home in 2013.

Norris said: "Every year, the last weekend of July, that’s when we hold a vigil for unsolved homicides because it’s the anniversary of when he died."

It took roughly 3 years for Corey’s murder to be solved — she wants every parent to see that day.

"Their loved one is not going to be forgotten as long as we can be out here putting up these posters even in 100 some odd degree weather," Norris said. "Every single one of these individuals — their families deserve answers."

They're hoping that it only takes one more poster or nudge to start cutting 700 unsolved homicides down to zero.

If you have any information about an unsolved homicide that can assist detectives, contact police or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline.

You can remain anonymous by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

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