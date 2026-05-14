Eden Village says its tiny home model for chronic homelessness works, now it's building second KCK community

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. She also focuses on issues regarding scams. Share your story idea with Megan .

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Construction is underway on a second Eden Village community in Kansas City, Kansas, as the organization behind the tiny home model says it is making progress in addressing chronic homelessness.

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis has covered the effort since 2022 and previously in January after hearing a success story of an Eden Village resident .

The new site, located off of 59th Street and State Avenue, will feature 30 homes. The original Eden Village community in KCK has 22 homes.

The $5 million project is funded entirely through private donations.

Kerry Pullman, who helps lead Eden Village, said the expansion has been years in the making.

KSHB 41/Al Miller

"We dreamed about this four or five years ago, about putting multiple sites in Kansas City," Pullman said.

Pullman described the layout of the new community.

"You drive in, it's one long street, pods on either side of it," Pullman said.

KSHB 41/Al Miller

Pullman said — like Eden Village One — there will be a resource center, community garden, memorial garden and gated community.

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The organization's mission is to ensure no one sleeps outside. Pullman said donor confidence is growing because results are visible.

"I think our donors see we are moving the needle. I think they know that it works, so they are willing to invest in us," Pullman said.

Pullman said the sense of community is central to what makes the model effective, and that without it, many residents would still be struggling.

"They probably would still be living under bridges, addicted to drugs," Pullman said. "People can see we are doing what we said we would do."

Pullman also spoke to a personal connection to the mission.

"I have a history of having family that's been homeless before, knowing that God put this on my heart and to see it come to fruition… it's pretty moving," Pullman said.

One resident, Cariann Lile, is an example of the community's impact.

Lile moved into Eden Village in 2024 after spending six years on the streets. Abundis spoke with her in 2024.

More than one and a half years later, she said the experience has transformed her life.

KSHB 41/Al Miller

KSHB 41/Al Miller

"Every day when I walk into my house, I still can't believe it," Lile said.

"This is the answer, it is the answer to homelessness. I came in here afraid, with nothing, and now I'm thriving. I'm a part of society again, and I choose to be a part of society again," Lile continued.

Pullman described Lile's progress since moving in.

"She works enough to support herself, to be able to pay her rent, do her groceries and help others in our community," Pullman said. "She was homeless for six years — (now) has a job, feels loved, feels like she can trust us."

KSHB 41/Al Miller

Residents at Eden Village are charged $400 a month. Eden Village is currently working to qualify for a matching grant — if the organization raises $600,000, it will receive an additional $400,000. The organization still needs $420,000 to meet that goal and is actively seeking donations .

Pullman said the long-term vision is to grow the model across the city.

KSHB 41/Al Miller

"We can start putting more strategically in Kansas City," Pullman said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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