Election boards advise absentee voters that they can't vote again if Missouri congressional maps change

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Election boards in Kansas City and Jackson County placed notices to voters on the first day of absentee voting that U.S. congressional maps could change after they vote.

Both election offices said voters can cast only one ballot in the election, according to their legal counsel.

That means if districts change, resulting in a voter moving to a new district, the voter doesn’t get to vote again between the candidates in their new district.

Absentee voting begins in Missouri as redistrciting debate continues

Lauri Ealom, a director at the Kansas City Election Board, said KCEB won’t count your vote for U.S. Congress if your district changes after your vote.

“I hate to be the bearer of bad news,” Ealom said. “If you vote today, all the races you vote on would count with the exception of the congressional race.”

Chris Morrison/KSHB Kansas City Elections Board director Lauri Ealom speaks with a reporter.

Both Jackson County and Kansas City said they’ll send updated ballots and information to overseas military members and voters who requested a mail-in ballot should districts change before the election boards receive the voter’s completed ballot.

Monday, Sept. 28, is an important date to watch. A panel of federal appeals judges ordered Missouri to switch maps on that day.

A group opposed to redistricting filed a request to stop that order within the federal appeals court and promises to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.

The federal appeals court’s decision conflicts with what the Missouri Supreme Court ordered earlier in the month.

“I thought we had it settled a week ago, and now it’s back and on the edge again,” explained Dianne Delich, who voted absentee Tuesday.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Dianne Delich voted absentee on Tuesday.

The 2022 map favors Democrat Congressman Emanuel Cleaver’s reelection bid. The 2025 map splits Kansas City from two to three districts, making it easier for Republican Rick Brattin to defeat Cleaver in the 5th Congressional District.

“This is the most unprecedented thing that’s happening in my career,” Ealom admitted.

Her goal is to be as transparent as possible as the election office works through the court rulings.

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