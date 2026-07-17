Family gathered Friday for balloon release to remember 20-year-old man killed in Sugar Creek

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The family and friends of Joel Williams, a 20-year-old shot and killed in Sugar Creek, gathered Friday to honor his memory with a balloon release at the park where he was found shot.

Courtesy of Joel Williams' family Joel Williams, a 20-year-old who was shot and killed July 10 in Sugar Creek.

Sugar Creek police officers were sent just before 10 p.m. on July 10 to the area of Lexington and Sterling avenues on reports of a man down. Officers found Williams suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at a hospital.

Friday's gathering filled the park with red and white balloons — his favorite colors — as those who loved him took turns sharing their memories of Joel.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Senitria Hampton Monk, Joel Williams' aunt.

His aunt, Senitria Hampton Monk, said he was someone who always put others before himself.

"He was a person who loved beyond what he was experiencing," said Hampton Monk. "Just hearing the different stories and the impact he made on people lives was very, very important. And although we think that he was gone too soon, God knows best."

Williams' family said he was on a positive path. He worked at United Market and recently moved into his own apartment.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Anton Washington, Creative Innovative executive director.

Anton Washington of Creative Innovative said Joel was "becoming a positive member in our community and being a beacon of light for many youth in the new generation."

United Market sent a statement to KSHB 41 News reporter La'Nita Williams:

"In Loving Memory of Joel Williams,



"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of one of our own, Joel Williams.



"From the moment Joel became part of the United Market family, he brought a smile that was both captivating and contagious. In such a short time, he touched the hearts of so many through his kindness, warmth, and positive spirit. He made a lasting impact on our team, and his presence will be deeply missed.



"We were heartbroken to learn of his passing. Joel will always be remembered as a valued member of our United Market family, and his memory will continue to live on in the lives of those who had the privilege of knowing him.



"Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who loved him. During this incredibly difficult time, we lift them up in our thoughts and prayers, asking for strength, comfort, and peace.



"Rest in peace, Joel. You will never be forgotten."

As balloons rose into the sky, those gathered said they pray justice is served.

"For the impact that he made in the short amount of time, sometimes it takes a lifetime for people to do that," Hampton Monk said.

The investigation remains ongoing and no one is in custody, police said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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