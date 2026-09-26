KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories in Kansas City, Missouri, and stories offering solutions on crime. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

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More than a year after Danielle Bell went missing, her family is continuing to search for answers.

Bell, 43, was last seen near 26th Street and Prospect Avenue last summer.

Supporters spent Saturday walking neighborhood to neighborhood, and showing her photo in hopes that someone might have information that could bring her home.

The day started at Second Baptist Church with prayer and a call to action before the group divided into teams and went to different areas of the community.

Bell's brother, Ronelle Bell, said the silence has been devastating.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Ronelle Bell, Danielle Bell's brother.

"She just went ghost — I haven't spoken with her, I haven't talked to her, I haven't seen her," he said.

The groups walked around with her photo, stopping in gas stations, stores and homeless encampments, to see if anyone recognized her or had information to share.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Danielle Bell's family walking down Independence Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

"We been out in the community asking questions. Asking our homeless brothers and sisters have they seen her, have they had contact with her," Ronelle Bell explained. "The city is so big, and that's why we have all these people out here, just to help us on our journey in finding her."

Several people the group spoke with said they believed they had seen Bell in the area before.

"Not knowing if she's okay, not knowing if she's even alive, not knowing if she's healthy, not knowing if she's safe — I think that's the toughest part," Ronelle Bell said.

Family of Kansas City woman missing since 2025 spends Saturday canvassing neighborhoods

The family said they will continue to search until they bring her home.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said investigators have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information about Bell's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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