Friendship Inn provides affordable rooms for KU Health System patients during FIFA World Cup 2026

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 will bring about 650,000 people to Kansas City in June and July, creating a high demand for places to stay. However, there will also be people in Kansas City who are not here for the soccer tournament.

The Friendship Inn, which opened in October, allows patients of the University of Kansas Health System and their families to stay for $75 a night, even during the World Cup.

"A home away from home for patients," said Emily Gretzinger, who runs the Friendship Inn. "All of them that are just pretty critical and really need a place to lay their head as they’re dealing with unimaginable things."

Jason Gould/KSHB Emily Gretzinger is executive director of Friendship Inn.

Marilyn Fields and her husband travel from the Wichita area about once a month for appointments at the University of Kansas Health System. Her husband is battling prostate cancer, and his latest test results showed improvement.

"There are ups and downs every day," Fields said.

Jason Gould/KSHB Marilyn Fields is a guest at Friendship Inn.

Fields said high prices for Kansas City-area hotels during the World Cup had her looking at backup plans.

"We thought about even driving to Emporia and then coming back. Still, not ideal," Fields said.

I wanted to see how much hotels are going for during the World Cup. I plugged in a search around the July 11 game in Kansas City.

You have to go close to Kearney to find a hotel for less than $300. In the Plaza, the going rate is closer to $500, and one is $690. The hotel closest to the University of Kansas Health System is listed at $997 per night.

Thanks to the Friendship Inn, Fields hopes to celebrate more positive moments during her visits to Kansas City this summer.

"Cancer doesn’t stop for the World Cup," Fields said.

Greztinger said there are still rooms available during June and July. Patients can book a room through the charity's website.

Across town, the Ronald McDonald House carries out a similar mission. It says it’s booked solid most nights, whether or not the World Cup is in town. The organization has plans to expand.

A spokesperson from Visit KC offered advice for travelers seeking affordable hotels during the World Cup.



The highest visitor traffic will be on game days and the days before and after a game. Lower rates may be available on non-peak dates.

Explore rates at hotels in various parts of the Kansas City metro.

Book in advance when possible.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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