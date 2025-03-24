What happens to Longfellow Park if Question 2 on KCMO's April 8 ballot passes?

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

Question 2 on Kansas City, Missouri's April 8 ballot asks voters to allow the city to sell Longfellow Park to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City, where the charity's campus has been for the last 20 years.

While the ballot language doesn't explicitly say Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City is the potential buyer, Chief Executive Officer Tami Greenberg says the charity wants to purchase the property to expand its services while keeping 1.5 acres of the park's green space accessible to the public.

"That's one of the things that I hope Kansas City, Missouri, voters understand is that a 'yes' vote on Question 2 helps the sick kids and families at Ronald McDonald House at no cost to the city or taxpayers," she said. "We will purchase the land."

Greenberg says private donations would pay for the purchase of the city's 3.42-acre park. She said Ronald McDonald House Charities currently leases Longfellow Park from the city for $1 a year, but purchasing it would solve a space shortage the charity has dealt with for the past five years.

"We've been too full to serve hundreds, and sometimes a thousand families, who have needed us," Greenberg said. "We need to grow."

Greenberg said Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City had to turn 700 families away in 2024 because of a lack of space.

If Question 2 passes, 40 bedrooms would be added to the Ronald McDonald House, and about 1,400 more families would be served a year, according to the charity.

The public walking path that surrounds the charity's campus and runs along Longfellow neighborhood streets, like Gillham Road, would be unaffected. Other park resources like workout equipment at the corner of East 25th and Cherry streets would remain intact, Greenberg said.

Greenberg said Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City already maintains Longfellow Park's green space as the lessee.

"Now, what we are seeking is to own it outright, fully invest in it, and do even cooler things with the space for the community with our families," she said.

Greenberg said the price tag of the city park will be determined if Question 2 passes.

Early voting for KCMO voters begins Tuesday, March 25. You can find more information about where and how to vote here, and you can find a sample ballot here.

