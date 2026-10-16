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Shoppers looking to save money at the checkout counter may want to rethink what goes into their carts.

That includes swapping beef for less expensive options such as chicken or pork.

Shoppers Matt and Elizabeth said they have noticed the difference in their household budget.

John Batten Matt & Elizabeth

“We’ve definitely noticed an increase in pricing with the products that we buy for our house,” they said.

Whether shopping for groceries or household essentials, consumers are seeing higher prices on many of the products they regularly buy.

The Producer Price Index on Thursday showed the price of goods jumped 2.6% in September, the largest increase since December 2009. For some shoppers, the higher prices mean taking a closer look at what fills their fridge.

John Batten Grocery prices climb as shoppers look for ways to save

“I think we’ve been more mindful of getting things outside of what the basic items are, generic brands, store brands,” Matt and Elizabeth said.

Processed goods, including beverages and snacks, are up 2%, while fresh food is up more than 8%.

Fuel prices also increased 21%, adding to the pressure.

For Matt and Elizabeth, saving money sometimes means looking beyond the grocery store and keeping an eye out for restaurant deals.

“We look for a lot of coupons for carryout,” Elizabeth said. “Like Domino’s is in the neighborhood, so we watch for stuff like that.”

John Batten Von, grocery shopper

Other shoppers, including Von, said they don't pay as much attention to the total at checkout because groceries are a neccessity.

“When it comes to inflation with groceries, I kind of look at it as gas, like you got to get it anyways,” Von said.

Still, he believes higher prices have contributed to changes in the way people shop.

“I feel like most people in this generation kind of buy as they go,” Von said. “Like if you need an ingredient, if you need broccoli, go get broccoli. Oh, I need this meat. Instead of stocking up like we used to, because it’s just not how it used to be.”

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