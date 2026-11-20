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Hemp-derived THC beverages could soon disappear from store shelves as a new federal ban is set to take effect Dec. 11.

But supporters of the growing industry say the move could do more harm than good.

WATCH | Hemp-derived THC products could disappear from shelves under new federal ban

Hemp-derived THC products could disappear from shelves under new federal ban

At Total Wine, an entire section of the store is dedicated to hemp-derived THC beverages. Mindy Baker, the company's director of state and local government and industry affairs, says the products have become one of the fastest-growing categories of its business.

“We only sell low-dose beverages made from delta-9, which is the naturally derived hemp that comes out of the plant,” Baker said.

La'Nita Brooks Mindy Baker, Total Wine and More Director of state and local government and industry affairs

Baker estimates that about 13% of Total Wine's roughly 20 million customers purchase these products.

“So, it's a large chunk of our customer base,” she said.

The market grew following the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized industrial hemp and opened the door for a broader range of hemp-derived products.

However, a provision included in federal legislation last year would significantly restrict hemp-derived THC products.

Hemp-derived THC products could disappear from shelves under new federal ban

Rather than an outright ban, Baker says the products should be regulated under a system similar to the one already in place for alcohol.

“We think these should really mirror what alcohol already looks like. We have a great system in place for alcohol. This is an adult beverage. It can fit very nicely into the existing system,” Baker said.

La'Nita Brooks Hemp-derived THC products could disappear from shelves under new federal ban

The potential impact could reach beyond large retailers.

One local convenience store told KSHB 41 it stands to lose about $30,000 if the ban takes effect.

Baker also worries restricting access to these products could push consumers toward an unregulated black market.

“Probably going to be a flourishing black market. We're really concerned about consumer safety at that point. And we want to make sure that folks are getting what they want and what they expect,” Baker said.

Total Wine has added a link at the top of its website encouraging customers to take action if they oppose the ban.

The federal restrictions are scheduled to take effect Dec. 11.

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