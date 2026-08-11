KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The operating manager of The Call met exclusively with KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson about the future of the newspaper. Alyssa covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with her .

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Every Friday for the past 107 years, The Call has circulated in stands throughout Kansas City.

But Friday, Aug. 7, was the first time the weekly newspaper didn't go to press.

Social media users speculated about whether the paper is still around, hoping it hadn't shut down.

When KSHB 41 Kansas City reporter Alyssa Jackson stopped by a couple of gas stations that carry the paper, employees asked why they didn't receive a delivery.

Historic Black Kansas City newspaper not shutting down but may change format

Jason Joseph, The Call's operating manager, told Jackson the missed publication did not mark an end to the newspaper.

"I had some health issues that week prior where I was hospitalized and didn't get out until late Friday, so I was unable to work," Joseph said. "I know it hurts and bothers a lot of people in the community, and I'm terribly sorry."

The Kansas City Call has been an integral part of the community since 1919 — covering history, the Black community and sharing detailed obituaries beyond the surface.

"It’s a part of the history of Kansas City ... a Black-owned newspaper around for a long time,” said Garry Johnson, a supporter who was walking through the 18th and Vine District on Tuesday. "I did work for them back in the ‘60s and still support them today as we speak."

KSHB 41 The Kansas City Call newspaper is located in Kansas City's historic 18th and Vine District.

Johnson was surprised to hear the paper didn't publish last week.

While the paper is working on meeting its normal deadline this Friday, Aug. 14, larger struggles to go to press may force changes soon.

"I wanted to continue to print, and I wanted to hold onto it," Joseph said. "Print media is really taking a hit as of late, and I think the longer we don't acknowledge it, the more hits we’re gonna take."

Joseph said The Call has more online visitors than people who purchase the physical paper.

KSHB 41

The paper's reality aligns with the overall struggles of print newspapers in the current media landscape.

"Printing costs. Digital costs too, but not as much," Joseph said. "At some point, we may not print and go strictly digital, and that may happen sooner than later."

Johnson doesn't want the paper to change its traditional delivery but would rather it remain in a different format than nothing at all.

"I would do anything I can to keep it around," he said.

KSHB 41 The last newspaper printed by The Kansas City Call (pictured above) published on Friday, July 31.

The Kansas City Call has received an outpouring of support from people in the community, including funeral homes asking what they can do to help.

The paper needs people to continue purchasing newspapers each week. Joseph said his staff is currently looking for advertisers and volunteers who are willing to help edit stories.

"The paper’s not closed. The paper is gonna continue," Joseph said.

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