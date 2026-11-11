Holscher says Gov. Kelly preparing to transfer power as governors race remains too close to call

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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It’s been one week since election day and Kansas still doesn't officially have a governor-elect.

Nonetheless, Democrat Cindy Holscher said Tuesday she's working with current Governor Laura Kelly on passing the baton.

WATCH | Holscher says Gov. Kelly to transfer power as governor's race remains close

Cindy Holscher says she's working with Laura Kelly in a transfer of power as governors race remains too close to call

“The work of preparing to lead has already begun,” Holscher said in a video posted online Tuesday. “I have met with Governor Laura Kelly and her team to start the transition"

Kelly's former Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers went through a transition of power in 2018.

“Reality sets in and you start drinking from a firehose,” Rogers remembered. “There are just so many things to do."

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Lynn Rogers served as lieutenant governor for Laura Kelly.

Rogers credits Holscher for getting an early start even as the state awaits some election results because the to-do list is long.

Rogers said the 60 or so days from election day to inauguration are filled with tasks like meeting with the current governor, establishing goals, hiring staff for positions like like advisors, communications, and cabinet members.

“Hang on tight because it's gonna move fast,” Rogers advised Holscher. “You want to hear from people who agree with you as well as disagree with you."

Holscher has disagreed with Kelly about the plan to bring the Kansas City Chiefs’ new stadium and headquarters to Kansas. In a press release Kelly sent Monday, that deal appears to be done.

Throughout the campaign, KSHB 41 News heard the voices of voters who want Holscher to focus on the cost of living and healthcare.

“Doing whatever she can do to make life easier, especially in terms of their finances because it's tough in America right now,” Jae Moyer said.

Chase Lucas/KSHB 41 Jae Moyer, chair of the Kansas Democratic Party LGBTQ Caucus and a precinct leader in Lenexa who also serves on Johnson County's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Coalition.

“Cindy was really the only person talking about expansion to medicaid, protecting medicaid,” Melissa Sabin explained why she supports Holscher.

Chase Lucas/KSHB 41 Melissa Sabin, state outreach manager and family advocate for the Little Lobbyists Kansas Chapter, shared that emotional journey. Sabin also serves as a precinct committee leader in the City of Shawnee.

In her video statement, Holscher acknowledged counties across Kansas are currently auditing gubernatorial election results.

“Every vote deserves to be counted and every Kansan deserves to have confidence in the results,” she said.

RELATED | Holscher declares win in Kansas gov race; Masterson says count not going his way

She wants that process to continue and pointed out her slim margin over Republican Ty Masterson has grown since election night.

Masterson's team didn't comment on Holscher's video.

The Secretary of State should officially certify the election results on Monday, November 16.

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