'It is just different': KC Current host Angel City FC in quarterfinal round of NWSL playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

—

For the third year in a row, the Kansas City Current are headed to the National Women's Soccer League playoffs — and after a win over the weekend, the team will host its quarterfinal match right here at CPKC Stadium.

Kansas City enters the postseason as the No. 4 seed and will host fifth-seeded Angel City FC in the quarterfinal round of the 2026 NWSL Playoffs.

The Current has more than 30 consecutive regular-season home games without a loss at CPKC Stadium.

"It is just different when you play at CPKC," Current midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta said.

KSHB 41/Fabian Rosales

That home-field advantage has become a defining feature of the team's success.

Kansas City poured in 54 goals in the regular season. Midfielder Croix Bethune broke the NWSL's single-season record for both assists and game-winning assists with her 11th assist — and sixth game-winning helper — on Oct. 25 against Washington.

"It's just something that you can't experience in any other stadium," Bethune said.

KSHB 41/Fabian Rosales

The Current will look to keep the streak alive against Angel City FC.

"It's very hard for other teams to come to CPKC, play us, and win," Bethune said.

Bethune said hosting the next round carries added weight.

"It's huge for us. Having a home game, especially for the playoffs, is a big statement that we can make," Bethune said.

LaBonta said the road to this point made the home match feel especially meaningful.

"This year we've had a lot of highs and lows, so it truly felt like we really just fought for this and got to the playoffs and fought for a home game," LaBonta said.

KSHB 41/Fabian Rosales

In another regular season of sold-out games, the Current know home is where the advantage is.

"For the home team, us, it means everything. It's our 12th player," LaBonta said. "You know you're already down a man because our fans just bring the noise."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—