KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers downtown Kansas City, Missouri. He also focuses on stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

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Kansas City Public Schools is celebrating a major milestone tied to its historic bond initiative.

The groundbreaking at Hale Cook Elementary marks the next phase of renovations at the century-old school.

District leaders say the project reflects growing enrollment, renewed confidence in neighborhood schools, and what they hope is a long-term investment in public education across Kansas City.

'It represents opportunity': KCPS breaks ground at Hale Cook Elementary

Hale Cook Principal Kay Lowe said the moment carries deep meaning for the community.

"It represents opportunity," Lowe said. "It represents a commitment to the students we serve today and the students who will walk through these doors for many, many years to come."

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Bill Haner, who attended Hale Cook in the late 1960s, returned to watch the school begin its next chapter.

"The school had been closed, and then it's been reopened and revitalized, and now money is being spent to really ensure its future," Haner said.

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The project is part of the $474 million bond approved by voters last year — the district's first successful bond measure since 1967.

At Hale Cook, renovations include four new classrooms, a collaboration space, renovated bathrooms and cafeteria areas, and a secured entryway.

Numerous other projects are underway across the district, too. At Border Star Montessori, crews are upgrading HVAC systems, playgrounds and library spaces. Central High School is receiving renovations to its secure entryway, gym, and a future Career and Technical Education Center. Construction also continues on the new King Empowerment Center — the district's first new school construction project in 30 years.

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KCPS Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier said growing enrollment is driving the need for expanded facilities.

"We're seeing a different trend in our enrollment. More families are choosing KCPS for four years," Collier said. "We've had consecutive growth in enrollment, and because of that, there is a need to open and expand some of our buildings, and so that's exciting for us."

The first phase of many of these bond projects is expected to wrap up around 2027, with more planned further out.

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