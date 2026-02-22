'It's just too much': Neighbors, community advocates call for action after 1 killed, 5 injured in shooting

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in Platte and Clay County. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

A teenage boy was killed, and five others were injured after a shooting broke out inside a home in the 4900 block of College Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Investigators say an altercation during a social gathering Saturday night escalated into shots being fired. Police said the other five people who were shot have non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting marks the 18th homicide so far this year.

Over the past seven days, more than 10 people have been shot in KCMO.

Rosilyn Temple, founder of KC Mothers in Charge, said shootings are a community problem.

"No one is exempt from losing someone by the hands of someone else," Temple said.

Temple is no stranger to gun violence after losing her son in 2011. She said Saturday night's shooting is a problem that impacts everyone.

"We have to stop turning our heads and stop saying that it's not our problem, because it's your problem," Temple said.

A woman who lives near the home where the shooting took place told KSHB 41 she believes the property is a short-term rental. She chose to remain anonymous for safety reasons.

"Why do you have to use guns to solve y'all issues?" the neighbor said.

She said the neighborhood is now very concerned.

"You want to sit outside on your porch at night. You can't even do that because this is happening to your kids," she said. "You don't want them out because of anything. It's just too much."

She urged residents to take action.

"Figure out how to get it shut down so that the older people that's been living here forever are not concerned, worried and afraid," the neighbor said.

Neighbors and community gun violence advocates say they are fed up with people resorting to guns to solve problems.

Temple said it is time for the community to step up and speak out.

"We got to stop being okay with this violence," Temple said. "Yes, we know violence happens in other cities, but we're a small community, and everybody knows somebody that's doing it."

