Jury sent home early, court in abrupt recess in trial for murder of Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson has been following the murder of Fairway Officer Jonah Oswald since 2023. She's covering the trial in Johnson County. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

—

After a couple of hours of testimony on Wednesday, jurors in the Andrea Cothran trial were abruptly sent home.

Cothran is on trial for the 2023 murder of Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald.

KSHB 41 Reporter Alyssa Jackson found out the court was in recess early Wednesday afternoon after access to the courtroom was denied during a private meeting between parties.

Nicole Meis, a former Lenexa police officer who is no longer in law enforcement, was the last witness on the stand. The defense made a motion and did not cross-examine the witness.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe joined a private meeting between both parties and the judge. KSHB 41 was denied access and asked to leave the courtroom.



Surveillance footage was shown in court of Cothran and Shannon Marshall, the deceased suspect, stealing a jeep from a QuikTrip in Lenexa.

KSHB 41 Andrea Cothran (left) Shannon Marshall (right)

Body camera and dash camera footage were displayed in the courtroom of the suspects leading officers on a lengthy pursuit of the stolen vehicle — ignoring commands to stop and pull over along the way.

Footage shown to the jury ended when officers found the stolen vehicle crashed into a guardrail, and the suspects hid in a nearby QuikTrip — where Oswald was shot and killed.



Alyssa Jackson reached out to the district attorney’s office and the judge’s assistant for an explanation about the early recess. They could not comment.

—