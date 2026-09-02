Kansas City-area schools move practices to mornings to avoid afternoon heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers downtown Kansas City, Missouri. He also focuses on stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

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Rockhurst High School football practice got underway hours earlier than normal Wednesday, with coaches moving the workout into the cooler morning hours to avoid the dangerous afternoon heat.

The move is one way schools can sidestep increasingly strict practice requirements that kick in as temperatures rise.

High schools practicing early to avoid the heat

By practicing in the morning, teams may be able to avoid the heat thresholds altogether, keeping players in full gear and on a normal practice schedule rather than scaling back as the day heats up.

That matters because the restrictions under Missouri State High School Activities Association guidelines can significantly change what practice looks like.

Schools are required to use WetBulb Globe Temperature readings — a measurement that goes beyond air temperature to factor in humidity, sunlight and heat stress on the body. According to the guidelines, readings must be taken every hour, starting 30 minutes before practice begins.

KSHB 41 Morning football practice

As those readings climb, the required modifications become more significant.



Below 82, normal activities can continue with at least three rest breaks per hour.

Between 82 and 87, coaches must watch at-risk players closely and extend those breaks.

Once readings reach 87 to 90, football players are restricted to helmets, shoulder pads and shorts, with all protective equipment removed for any conditioning work.

At 90 to 92, no protective equipment may be worn, and conditioning activities are prohibited entirely.

Above 92, all outdoor participation must stop.



KSHB 41 Morning football practice

During any required rest break, players must have unlimited access to water and must be moved out of direct sunlight into a designated cool zone.

Rockhurst and many other schools in the metro made the call to shift practice early Wednesday, keeping players safe while still preparing for the upcoming season.

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