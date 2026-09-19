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Kansas City brings hundreds of riders together for annual MS Bike Ride

Hundreds of cyclists are taking part in Bike MS: Kansas City, an annual ride raising money and awareness for people living with multiple sclerosis.
Kansas City brings hundreds of riders together for annual MS Bike Ride
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

Hundreds of cyclists took part Saturday in Bike MS: Kansas City, an annual ride raising money and awareness for people living with multiple sclerosis.

The event, hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, is celebrating its 43rd year in Kansas City.

Kansas City brings hundreds of riders together for annual MS Bike Ride

"It's really special to me, especially when I see them support Walk MS," said Cindy Wilson.

Riders choose from four routes ranging from 20 miles to 100 miles. Organizers say funds raised through Bike MS help support multiple sclerosis research, treatments and programs for people affected by the disease.

Bike MS is the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s largest cycling fundraising series, with rides held across the country.

If you were unable to attend, there's a way to support online.

Marlon Martinez

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