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With dangerously cold temperatures expected to move into the Kansas City area this weekend, one local church is preparing for a surge in people seeking shelter.

But leaders say they don't have the resources to accommodate everyone who may need a warm place to stay.

Watch: Kansas City church warns of winter shelter shortage ahead of dangerously cold temperatures

Kansas City church warns of winter shelter shortage ahead of dangerously cold temperatures

Unity Southeast, which has operated as a shelter for the past six years, says demand is already increasing as people experiencing homelessness look to find shelter ahead of the freezing temperatures.

Rev. Randy Fikki says the church operates on a first-come, first-served basis, and the number of people seeking a bed could nearly triple.

“We will go from 30-40, to 80-100,” Fikki said.

Chris Morrison Rev. Randy Fikki, Unity Southeast in KC

Despite the expected increase, Fikki says the resources needed to accommodate more people have not kept pace with demand.

He says the church is still waiting on funding from the city and questions why an emergency shelter plan is not already in place with freezing temperatures approaching.

“It is really mind boggling that we are going to have freezing temperatures this weekend. And there is no active emergency plan for where our unhoused are going to go,” Fikki said.

Fikki says every additional bed can make a life-saving difference for someone who otherwise may have nowhere to escape the cold.

“Think about it as a life saved. Every bed is a life we can save,” he said.

Chris Morrison Unity Southeast KC beds

The city is expected to make about 400 beds available in the coming weeks. However, Fikki says that timeline does not address the immediate need as temperatures begin to drop.

“The danger in that is people will die,” Fikki said.

While Unity Southeast waits for city funding, Fikki is also asking community members to help provide essential items for people in need.

Coats, sweaters and other warm clothing can help protect people who may otherwise be exposed to dangerously cold conditions.

“I bet everybody watching this show probably has a coat in their closet or a sweater they haven't worn. Bring them to me. I promise you I will get them to where they need to go,” Fikki said.

Fikki says those donations will help the church get essential clothing to people who need it most.

“And I will keep people alive on the community's behalf,” he said.

KSHB 41 News reached out to the city for information about funding and its emergency winter shelter plans. Late Thursday a spokesperson said they would get back to us.

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