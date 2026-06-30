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With temperatures climbing into the 90s, families are trading days indoors for days at the pool, and many kids could not be happier.

Kansas City families beat heat at pools as temperatures climb into 90s

"Oh, it's going great," said best friends Charlie and Oliver. "I'm having a lot of fun."

Andrae Hannon Best friends Charlie and Oliver

The kids even had some cooling tips to share.

"Drinking a lot of water, having cold things from the place we go to, and having fun," another group of kids said.

Andrae Hannon Families beat the heat at the pool as temperatures climb into the 90s across the Kansas City area

Parent Julie Sailors said the pool has become a summer staple for her family.

Andrae Hannon Julie Sailors, parent

"Pretty much our summer ritual coming to the pool," Sailors said. "The only way to keep cool when it's in the 90s. And yesterday I broke a cardinal rule of my own and actually got in the water, so that's how we're keeping cool."

Becca Silverman and her son said there is simply no better place to be.

Andrae Hannon Becca & Bennett Silverman

"It's good. It's hot, but it feels great outside, and it's no place better to be than the pool when it feels like it's 110 outside," she said.

While the pool is a great way to stay cool, medical experts say it is important to watch for signs of heat stroke, especially among the young and the elderly.

Bryan Beaver, an emergency medicine physician at the University of Kansas Health System, said anyone showing signs of heat stroke needs immediate attention.

Andrae Hannon Bryan Beaver, emergency medicine physician at the University of Kansas Health System

"Call 911 right away, get them out of the heat to a cool environment, if at all possible," Beaver said. "If you have things like ice or cold towels, fans that you can put on them, go ahead and start doing that while EMS is responding."

Beaver said the longer a stretch of extreme heat continues, the greater the risk becomes.

"The longer a stretch of big heat like we're experiencing right now goes on, the more we really have to watch and be careful and worry about people," Beaver said.

Andrae Hannon Families beat the heat at the pool as temperatures climb into the 90s across the Kansas City area

With temperatures expected to remain high all week, Beaver said it is easier than people realize to become dehydrated.

The kids, however, said they already have the answer.

"Drink a lot of water, like a lot of water," Charlie and Oliver said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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