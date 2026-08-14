Kansas City Health Department to address executive order on vaccine changes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of healthcare, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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The Kansas City Health Department (KCHD) will discuss President Donald Trump's recent executive order regarding changes to routine childhood vaccines at a news conference at 9 a.m. Friday.

KCHD Director Dr. Marvia Jones, Dr. Susan Luedtke and school officials will talk about the impacts of the executive order and what it means for students and families, according to a release.

KSHB 41 will stream this news conference live and follow the story.

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