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Kansas City Health Department to address executive order on vaccine changes

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Al Miller/KSHB
Kansas City leaders said a change to a federal grant is hampering plans for it to upgrade labs at the health department.
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of healthcare, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse.

The Kansas City Health Department (KCHD) will discuss President Donald Trump's recent executive order regarding changes to routine childhood vaccines at a news conference at 9 a.m. Friday.

KCHD Director Dr. Marvia Jones, Dr. Susan Luedtke and school officials will talk about the impacts of the executive order and what it means for students and families, according to a release.

KSHB 41 will stream this news conference live and follow the story.

Elyse Schoenig

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