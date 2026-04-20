Kansas City, Missouri, considers traffic calming changes along Wyandotte Street to address safety concerns

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers downtown Kansas City, Missouri. He also focuses on stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

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Kansas City, Missouri, wants to make changes to a stretch of Wyandotte Street that could make the area safer for pedestrians.

It can be tough to navigate the area. Not only can it be quite busy, but many intersections are close together.

KCMO considering pedestrian safety on Wyandotte Street

River Market residents say the road has a history of crashes.

"Vehicle-pedestrian accident where a neighbor of mine was crossing the street and got struck and did not make it..." said John Coler, who lives nearby. "I do feel like that particular situation is one of the reasons why we're all very interested in making sure that an incident like that doesn't happen again."

Grant Stephens John Coler – KC

The proposed changes focus on Wyandotte Street from Third Street to Ninth Street, crossing over Interstate 70. While the area is not part of the city's High Injury Network — a list of the most dangerous roads — these changes are something the community has been asking for.

KSHB Map showing project area in yellow.

Between 2020 and 2025, there were 104 total crashes on this stretch. Most ended in property damage, and 21 resulted in injuries; four crashes, including one fatality, involved pedestrians or cyclists.

That feedback was heard at the first public open house for the traffic calming project.

Grant Stephens Ryan McMonigle – KCMO Communications

"What can we adjust to make it more in line with the community's vision?" Ryan McMonigle, a spokesperson with the city, said at the open house last week.

Attendees had the chance to leave feedback forms and identify problem areas on a map.

"The stop sign at the Seventh Street intersection. Primarily, that was my biggest concern," said Vasu Ganesh, a Kansas Citian who came to the meeting.

Grant Stephens Vasu Ganesh - KC

The project is being funded through the Public Improvements Advisory Committee. The city says it is considering adding a raised crosswalk, a mobility lane for bikes and scooters, and concrete bump-outs.

It is still early in the process, so the city can take the feedback and work on the design. It could be a few months before orange cones and construction crews are seen in the area.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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